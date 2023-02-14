Woolworths ACT stores to stop selling plastic shopping bags

Woolworths' shoppers in Canberra will have another reason to remember their reusable bags in coming weeks, as the supermarket giant phases out plastic shopping bags.
Woolies has begun running through its stockpile of the 15c bags, after introducing them in 2018 following backlash for banning single-use grocery bags.
Online orders will include the option to purchase the plastic bags until later this year, when paper bags will become the default option.
The move follows a phase out of the bags in South Australia, Northern Territory and Western Australia last year, as part of the supermarket's commitment to improve sustainability.
A ban on the 15c bags in the ACT will occur simultaneously with their phase-out in Queensland.
Woolworths will continue its transition away from the bags, promising to remove them from all stores nationwide by the end of June this year.
According to Woolworths, eight out of 10 customers already brought their own bags when they shopped.
Woolworths ACT general manager Michael Mackenzie said paper bags will continue to be available for those who forget to bring their own.
"But ultimately we want to sell less bags altogether," he said.
"We hope our customers here will embrace this latest change with their usual eagerness to do good for the environment.
"We know it may be an adjustment for some customers and we thank them in advance for their support as we all work together to create a better tomorrow."
The change follows Coles supermarkets' walk back of its decision to ban plastic fruit bags in Canberra stores.
Plastic bags have returned to fruit aisles after Coles trialled customers' tolerance by taking them out of 12 stores in the ACT last year. Needless to say, it didn't go well.
Woolworths has recently introduced compostable fruit and vegetable bags in South Australia, which the majority of customers can dispose of through their Food Organics and Garden Organics' bins.
A spokesperson said Woolworths was looking forward to exploring more opportunities across the country in line with kerbside composting capabilities.
"We are always looking at new opportunities to help reduce virgin plastic, increase recycled content and influence packaging innovations in our value chain," they said.
"In stores nationwide we offer netted reusable bags for fruit and veg which customers can purchase and use time and time again. They are weighted to be compatible with our in-store scales."
They did not respond to queries regarding when plastic fruit bags might be banned in Canberra.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
