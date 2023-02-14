The Canberra Times
Coles introduces free compostable produce bags after ACT plastic bag ban trial

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
February 15 2023 - 5:30am
Free fruit and veg bags, like these ones at Wanniassa, are back at Coles supermarkets in the ACT. Coles say the bags are not plastic, but made from plant starch and compostable. Picture by Megan Doherty

Coles has quietly returned free fruit and veg bags to its supermarkets in the ACT after saying its ban on single-use plastic bags had been "challenging" for its customers and its staff.

