Canberra's go-to investigator Vivienne Thom has been chosen to lead the taskforce charged with making Parliament House a safer workplace.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher announced the former spy watchdog would take on the role as independent expert chair of the Parliamentary Leadership Taskforce on Friday afternoon.
Dr Thom will replace outgoing chair Kerri Hartland, who starts as the Australian Secret Intelligence Service's first female chief next week.
The taskforce is overseeing the implementation of Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins' Set the Standard report, which were spurred on by a string of serious allegations in recent years occurring within the halls of power.
Ms Jenkins' report revealed staff within the parliamentary workplace had experienced a high rate of bullying and sexual harassment.
Senator Gallagher said would Dr Thom would bring "experience, integrity and commitment" to the role.
"Dr Thom will bring a wealth of experience to this role, having previously conducted a number of sensitive and complex inquiries into allegations of misconduct," Senator Gallagher said in a statement.
"Everyone has the right to be safe at work, and our Parliament should set the highest standard for workplace behaviour and culture."
Dr Thom last year undertook the former Coalition government's review into allegations made by ex-staffer Rachelle Miller against frontbencher Alan Tudge.
She served as the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security between 2010 and 2015.
