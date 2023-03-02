1 Enlighten Festival: From March 3 to 19, this art and cultural festival will feature light installations and projections, performances from local and interstate musicians including Symphony in the Park, RMC Rock Band and Sneaky Jeremiah, street food, circus, the Lights! Canberra! Action! short film festival and the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, among other attractions in many locations. See: enlightencanberra.com.
2 Cats: Canberra Philharmonic Society presents the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot with the hit song Memory. Directed by Jordan Kelly, the show tells of a group of cats - the elderly Gus the Theatre Cat, the downtrodden Grizabella, and many others - who meet one night vying in song and dance for the chance of a new life, Cats is on at Erindale Theatre, various dates and times until March 18. See: philo.org.au.
3 Vinyl Lounge: At the National Film and Sound Archive Theatrette on Friday, March 3 from 5.30pm to 7pm, the Vinyl Lounge will be holding a special edition for International Women's Day. Bring along your favourite records by female artists and musicians, share your music stories and hear what's spinning this month. Proceeds of ticket sales go towards the development of the NFSA sound collection. Cost is $5. The partner this month is Girls! Rock! Canberra. Its annual Rock Camp program aims to provide a safe environment for young people (10-17 years old) of marginalised gender identities to express their creativity. All money raised from merchandise sales on the night will go towards providing scholarships for young people to attend Rock Camp. See: nfsa.gov.au.
4 Good Morning Vietnam Volume 2: From the creator of Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era - Live in Concert comes the sequel, with even more hits of the 1960s and 1970s to groove along to - well-remembered songs like Ring of Fire, White Rabbit, and House of the Rising Sun. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Guitars for Vets Australia. Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B), Sunday, March 5 at 2pm. See: theq.net.au.
5 The Threshold: Judith Clingan has created an immersive theatre and music experience looking at ageing and end of life from the view point of four women. She has composed 14 short pieces of music (for choir, strings, wind and piano, as well as bells and singing bowls). A series of visual images will amplify the shifting moods. The ambience she is aiming for is a subtle mix of humour, grief and transcendence. Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture, Barton, March 4 at 4pm and 8pm, March 5 at 11am. See: trybooking.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
