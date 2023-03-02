3 Vinyl Lounge: At the National Film and Sound Archive Theatrette on Friday, March 3 from 5.30pm to 7pm, the Vinyl Lounge will be holding a special edition for International Women's Day. Bring along your favourite records by female artists and musicians, share your music stories and hear what's spinning this month. Proceeds of ticket sales go towards the development of the NFSA sound collection. Cost is $5. The partner this month is Girls! Rock! Canberra. Its annual Rock Camp program aims to provide a safe environment for young people (10-17 years old) of marginalised gender identities to express their creativity. All money raised from merchandise sales on the night will go towards providing scholarships for young people to attend Rock Camp. See: nfsa.gov.au.