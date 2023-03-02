The Canberra Times
Our pick of what's on in Canberra this weekend, March 3-5, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 2 2023 - 11:30am
The National Library of Australia illuminated during a previous Enlighten festival. Picture supplied

1 Enlighten Festival: From March 3 to 19, this art and cultural festival will feature light installations and projections, performances from local and interstate musicians including Symphony in the Park, RMC Rock Band and Sneaky Jeremiah, street food, circus, the Lights! Canberra! Action! short film festival and the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, among other attractions in many locations. See: enlightencanberra.com.

