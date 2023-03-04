See Canberra - Autumn 2023

Welcome to the Autumn 2023 edition of See Canberra.
It's that time of the year in the nation's capital when the weather is starting to cool, the city's trees are turning stunning hues of red and gold, and festivals are popping up all over the place to keep everyone entertained.
Enjoy spectacular sounds at the National Folk Festival and the Canberra International Music Festival, have a chuckle at the Canberra Comedy Festival or see Canberra come to life with culture and creativity as part of the Enlighten Festival.
With winter sport about to kick off you can head to GIO Stadium to watch the Canberra Raiders or come and support the CBR Brave when the Australian Ice Hockey League kicks off in April - see our story on pages 16 and 17.
This Anzac Day, April 25, is the 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings so plan a visit to the Australian War Memorial for the Dawn Service or for the daily Last Post Ceremony
Whether you are a local or a visitor, get out and discover all that Canberra has to offer this autumn.
From the team at See Canberra.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
