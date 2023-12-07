Read it online: The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight 2023 songbook

A homage to tradition and celebration, The Canberra Times' Carols by Candlelight songbook has arrived, aligning with the much-anticipated free event at Stage 88 Commonwealth Park starting 6pm on Saturday, December 9.
This collection features an array of beloved carols, including favourite classics like Away in a Manger, Jingle Bells, The First Noel, Joy to the World, and Silent Night, among many others.
The songbook's release is a special addition to the annual carolling tradition, enhancing the experience for participants and audiences.
This is The Canberra Times' second year partnering with the Woden Valley Youth Choir for this event, and it is proud to support Australia's second-longest-running carols.
The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight is one of Canberra's most significant events, bringing the community together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas under the stars.
Songs will feature choir, solos and band performances.
The Canberra Times team is grateful to all who have helped keep this wonderful tradition alive, including fellow sponsors and the talented choir and band.
This booklet is more than just a collection of songs; it's a gateway to fostering communal bonds and reviving the heartwarming tradition of carolling.
As the melodies rise, they carry with them the essence of unity, joy, and the timeless spirit of Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.