Autumn flower show this weekend at EPIC

The Horticultural Society of Canberra is holding its autumn flower show this weekend at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
The show will be held in the Fitzroy Pavilion on Saturday from 11am to 4pm and Sunday from 11am to 3.15pm.
Dahlias will be the star of he show, but also general flowers, cactus, orchids and carnivorous plants.
The society will have a plant stand, Red Earth Bulbs will be selling bulbs and there will be tea and coffee.
Entry to the show is by gold coin donation.
