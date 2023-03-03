The Canberra Times

Best of books: Families, religion and river explorers

By Sally Pryor
March 4 2023 - 5:30am
What are you reading this week?

The greatest explorers often came in odd pairs, and Burton and Speke were no exception. Fast forward a century or so, and we trace the evolution of one of the country's most prominent literary publishers, and hear from a Canberra author who has depicted, in fiction, the kinds of family struggles a young woman of colour sometimes faces.

