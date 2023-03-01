Bungendore fair and Tarago show this weekend

Canberra has lots on this weekend but if you fancy a drive to the country this weekend, there are two great events on.
The Bungendore Preschool Fair and Pig Races is on Saturday on the Mick Sherd Oval from 9am to 4.30pm.
Enjoy a good, old-fashioned fair, and pig races, if you missed them at the Royal Canberra Show.
And the Tarago show is on Sunday from 9am to 5pm at the showgrounds on Braidwood Road about 1km south of the town.
