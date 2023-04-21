Then the action slips back into chronological form, as the reader discovers Evie, seeming to herself "like a faint ghost with a haunted soul". At that point, then throughout the novel, Weldon's writing is both intense and incisive. She does not waste words nor embroider emotions. Each phase in this benighted narrative of first love is raw, with Weldon's sharp and confronting prose in harmony with the harrowing story she tells. Although Weldon plays deftly with many emotional notes, her writing may be at its best in her portrayals of awkwardness.