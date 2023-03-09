The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

AUKUS speculation ramps up ahead of Anthony Albanese's US meeting

Sarah Basford Canales
Karen Barlow
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Karen Barlow
Updated March 9 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

Anthony Albanese has recommitted to Australia retaining "absolute sovereignty" over defence technology as part of the landmark trilateral AUKUS security pact, with the preferred nuclear sub design now actively being aired ahead of its official announcement in the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.