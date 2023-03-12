The Canberra Times
Opinion

Stephen Anthony | Jim Chalmers' pitch to remake capitalism needs to face one key test

By Stephen Anthony
Updated March 13 2023 - 10:18am, first published 5:30am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers recently offered up an essay on remaking capitalism in The Monthly. It's noteworthy that he has a vision and praiseworthy that he took the time over the Christmas break to pen it.

