Royal commission into unlawful robodebt scheme concludes

By Miriam Webber
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 7:00pm
A former Centrelink employee told the royal commission there was a culture of 'so sad, too bad'.

The rollout of the robodebt scheme marked a cultural shift within Centrelink, which dismissed the plight of social welfare recipients, a former social worker told the royal commission on its final day.

