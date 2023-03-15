The NRL will enforce 11-day stand down periods for players after suffering a concussion in a move the game's stars admit could save players from themselves.
Canberra Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera says concussions - which is perhaps rugby league's greyest of areas - can be a touchy subject but NRL players "can't argue" with the decision.
The former New Zealand international even suggests the rule change would eliminate instances of players staying down to milk penalties during games.
Players diagnosed with a category one concussion will be automatically stood down for 11 days and sidelined for at least one match, and potentially two depending on turnaround times.
Players will only be able to return sooner if they are approved by an NRL-appointed independent neurologist.
MORE SPORT
In order to return early, a player would need to be asymptomatic the day following the concussion with cognitive testing returning to normal.
The NRL will strike out any hopes of an early return if the player in question has suffered five or more concussions, experienced a concussion in the past three months, or has required a prolonged recovery in past instances.
The ARL Commission's updates to the game's concussion policy will come into effect from Thursday's round three opener between Manly and Parramatta.
Should a Raiders player suffer a concussion against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Sunday night, they would miss the round four game against Newcastle but be free to return to face Penrith in round five.
"When it comes to guys who have repeated concussions in the past, it's a very touchy subject but you can understand why they're doing that," Harawira-Naera said.
"If you're no good, you're no good. It's pretty obvious. You can kind of tell the difference between a milk and someone who is actually hurt.
"It doesn't change what we do, we just go about our business. If it comes down to category one, you can't really argue with what's been put in place. It's there for a reason."
Rugby league's overhaul comes as the AFL is hit with a class action against the league lodged in Victoria's Supreme Court, with injured players seeking up to $1 billion in damages.
NRL officials are juggling player welfare with the threat of litigation, though remain adamant rule changes are driven by player safety as opposed to legal threats.
"There is no greater priority for us than player safety. It's front and centre of everything we do," ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys said.
"Our current head injury protocols are exceptionally strong."
The rule changes come as the Newcastle Knights consider their short-term plans for star five-eighth Kalyn Ponga, who is sidelined for an indefinite period after suffering his fourth concussion in 10 months.
Manly coach Anthony Seibold has backed the move, which brings the NRL in line with World Rugby's protocols.
"I have experienced it before and would have no qualms with it," Seibold said, having had a taste of the 15-a-side system during his stint as England's assistant coach.
"It's about protecting the players and protecting their health, both in the short-term and long-term."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.