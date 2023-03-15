The Canberra Times
'You can't argue': NRL players back 11-day stand down concussion protocols

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera says players "can't argue" with new concussion protocols. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The NRL will enforce 11-day stand down periods for players after suffering a concussion in a move the game's stars admit could save players from themselves.

