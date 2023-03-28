The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

We Interrupt This Broadcast laughs it up at the expense of reality TV

Vickii Byram
By Vickii Byram
March 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WE INTERRUPT THIS BROADCAST: Tuesdays, 7.30pm, Channel 7 and 7plus

We Interrupt This Broadcast lampoons The Bachelor. Picture supplied
We Interrupt This Broadcast lampoons The Bachelor. Picture supplied

If your eyes glaze over with the thought of so-called "reality" shows - think SAS Australia, Married at First Sight, The Bachelor, Shark Tank, Masked Singer et al. - Channel 7's latest comic offering can ease your pain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vickii Byram

Vickii Byram

Group Contributed Content Journalist

I have been a journalist with Port News for six years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the marketing, publicity and advertising fields.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.