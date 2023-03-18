If Canberra United are to retain their iconic name and green branding with a men's team, prospective new club owners or the Australian Professional Leagues will have to show Capital Football the money.
That's according to United founder and female football pioneer Heather Reid.
The former Capital Football chief executive said to keep the brand that the A-League Women's team, its fanbase and Capital Football have worked hard to establish since the club's inaugural year in 2008, big bucks will have to be forked out.
"What's it worth? If you think about Capital Football putting in staff time and other resources, and budget shortfall over 15 years, it would probably be worth close to a million," Reid told The Canberra Times.
"It would be the APL that probably need to cough it up. The licencing arrangement was quite complex.
"The licences originally sat with Football Australia, and Canberra United was given to Capital Football, in conjunction with the ACT government and Football Australia, so there are three parties to the management of the club. But Football Australia always had the licence agreement.
"But clearly, Capital Football has built the intellectual property and they've invested in the team and staff. So whoever pays the money, whether it's the new licence holder or the APL, it would go to Capital Football."
Last week Canberra and Auckland were announced as the Australian Professional Leagues' preferred new teams to be added to the top domestic men's competition.
For Canberra region football fans that have seen expansion attempts try and fail in the past, this new bid led by Michael Caggiano is thought to be the best chance yet for United to have both a men's a women's team.
But women's football supporters like Reid are hopeful that new owners do not turn their back on the history that's been built by the women.
"From what I've read, and people I've spoken to there is a very keen intention to maintain the Canberra United brand," she said. "I don't think they would be looking to create anything new.
"The Canberra United brand is strong, it's well respected and it's got a lot of credibility, unlike perhaps previous incarnations of a men's elite team, the Arrows or the Cosmos.
"That's an era long gone. We're now in a new age where that brand within the A-Leagues environment has a lot of credibility."
Reid said the "unbundling" of Football Australia from the A-Leagues, and handing over the reins to the Australian Professional Leagues has been a game-changer for Canberra's expansion potential.
She initially had doubts over whether new ownership could financially sustain a new A-League Men's team as well as women, but Reid now has "hope".
Reid wasn't sure they could afford the estimated $25 million price tag involved, but now predicts the APL will look for major foreign investment, which is a major plus.
"There are apparently big investors from overseas who want to have a slice in A-League teams," Reid said.
"I think the APL might be looking for that kind of investor alongside whatever Michael's got going from a local point of view.
"So it could be a combination of private equity from overseas, as well as from the local community. That gives me a bit of hope.
"It may not be another football club conglomerate, it might be some other big investor from something different altogether.
"This is the way that the APL has gone with the unbundling - it's able to go and find those investors."
Capital Football boss Ivan Slavich, ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry and ACT Senator David Pocock have jumped on the bandwagon supporting the expansion bid.
Reid said if it is successful, she would like to see the A-League Men's team debut with a bang on the pitch with a drawcard international or Socceroo.
"Everybody's very excited about the shiny bells and whistles and everything, but it's the capability to get the nuts and bolts of putting together a competitive men's team," she said.
"When you look at the other clubs around the country, there's not a lot of local talent.
"For Canberra to really get a good strong start, they would need some quality foreign players and some high level Socceroos, whether it's a Tom Rogic, Jamie Maclaren, or Aaron Mooy to help generate the interest."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
