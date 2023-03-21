The Canberra Times
Exclusive

'No place for sexual harassment and misconduct': Defence gets its own 'fit for purpose' stop order regime

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 22 2023 - 5:30am
Minister for Defence Personnel Matt Keogh. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Albanese government has moved to cover Defence personnel with "fit for purpose" sexual harassment protection after missing out on an "equal" measure in Labor's first round of workplace reforms in the Secure Jobs, Better Pay regime.

