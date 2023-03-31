Intimate dread, spyware and Ned Kelly

In the world of Nicci French, the most vulnerable characters - the ones most likely to find themselves a protagonist in one of their stylish crime thrillers - are women who are otherwise competent, professional and in control of their lives. It's people like this who have the most to lose when life unravels, say the husband-and-wife duo. The British pair are promoting their 27th novel together, The Favour, and it's very much along the lines of many of the scenarios that make for such queasy dread.

