The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Best of books: Intimate dread, spyware and Ned Kelly

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Intimate dread, spyware and Ned Kelly
Intimate dread, spyware and Ned Kelly

How creepy are those nightmares about everyday life? Great fodder for a crime thriller. Speaking of, a whodunit set in the world of true crime podcasting is surprisingly effective, and a new book about the pursuers of our most famous larrikan outlaw (Ned Kelly, that is) sheds new light on the period. Plenty of offer on this week's books pages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.