Transgender rights activist and Order of Australia recipient Georgie Stone is "genuinely fearful" for her safety in light of recent recent transphobic attacks across Australia.
Ms Stone will be addressing the National Press Club on Tuesday, talking about her experiences as a young trans woman, and the effect of transphobic attacks on her and her community.
The appearance of British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, in Australia in March has raised fears Keen-Minshul was spreading misinformation and hate against transgender people.
"Usually in speeches like these I try to put on a brave face, but the truth is I'm genuinely fearful for my safety," Ms Stone is expected to say in her speech.
"And I am tired of feeling targeted. I am tired of going to sleep at night worried about what hateful and horrible message I will wake up to."
She will be talking about positive media representations, about not being political footballs, the importance of visibility and the lack of of robust protections for trans people.
Ms Stone is the patron of not-for-profit Transcend Australia, an organisation founded by her mother Rebekah Robertson for families to support their trans, gender diverse, and nonbinary children.
She was also the first trangender character on the Aussie soap, Neighbours, and is the subject of a Netflix documentary The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, with her story also told in her mother's book About a Girl.
The mother-and-daughter pair were also instrumental in a successful 2013 family court challenge to make early medical decisions for young transgender people.
"This last month has been incredibly difficult for us. I am holding the hearts of fellow trans Australians in my mind and our collective fear and pain caused by recent events," Ms Stone said.
"I should not feel ashamed to be who I am. I just want to live my life free from harassment and abuse and to live in peace."
Ms Stone will be raising several calls to action, including extending legal protections to stop vilification and hate speech against LGBTIQ+ communities.
She will also be calling for protecting access to gender-affirming healthcare for young transgender people and adequate funding for family organisations which support trans communities under attack.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
