Gungahlin United sent a message to its round two opponents and reigning NPL Men's first grade champions Monaro Panthers on Sunday.
United now sits second on the ladder on equal points behind Canberra Olympic, following a 4-1 victory over Tuggeranong at Kambah in the final game of round one.
While Gungahlin got off to a hot start, the same couldn't be said for defending champions Monaro, who copped a 3-0 defeat to Tigers FC in their season-opener.
United showed a lot of class in a dominant performance against Tuggeranong, where nearly every possession in the first half looked threatening.
Max Green's penalty put Gungahlin ahead before two goals in four minutes from a Jack Green header and a Jackson Paesler bullet extended their lead.
The end-to-end goal was a game highlight led by a delightful run from Badreldin Abbas that ended in a Habtemariam back-heel to Abbas who cutback for Paesler to blast into the net.
After half-time Tuggeranong's Sam Walker was taken down in the area and made no mistake from the penalty spot, but another Gungahlin goal for Max Green denied a miracle comeback.
Men's first grade:
Gungahlin United 4 (M. Green 6' (p), 75', J. Green 19', Paesler 39') bt Tuggeranong United 1 (Walker 72'(p))
Canberra Olympic 5 (Florez 45+1', 53', 66', Darwich 80', Popovich 90+2') bt West Canberra Wanderers 0
O'Connor Knights 1 (Manda 53') Canberra Croatia 1 (Bill 11' (og))
Tigers FC 3 (Taneski 6', Gulevski 24', McCarthy 42') bt Monaro Panthers 0
Women's first grade
Tuggeranong United 2 (Matthews 54', Niles 67') bt West Canberra Wanderers 1 (Perry 62')
Canberra Olympic 2 (Burridge 17', 50') bt Canberra Croatia 1 (Barac 8')
Canberra United Academy 3 (L. Babic 44', Nealand 48', Wild 86') bt ANU WFC 1 (Swart 20')
Belconnen United 5 (Riethmuller 34', 56', 77', Bobbin 26', 35') bt Gungahlin United 1 (E. Brown 60')
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
