Geocon boss Nick Georgalis and wife Sonya have sold their sprawling Red Hill estate for $6.66 million, pocketing almost $2 million in five years.
Five buyers registered to bid for the property at 4 Moresby Street, Red Hill, which also counts a former Canberra Raiders player as one of its previous owners.
Saturday's result set a record for the highest auction sale price for a single residential home in the ACT, beating the previous record by just $60,000.
The four-bedroom house is believed to date back to 1927 and sits on a large 3402-square-metre parcel of land.
Selling agents Sophie and Richard Luton of Luton Properties were unable to comment on the seller or buyer, however title documents and CoreLogic records confirm the Georgalis family purchased the home in December 2017 for $4.7 million.
Mr Georgalis founded property giant Geocon in 2007 and by 2020 had grown the company to employ more than 250 staff.
The Red Hill home has changed hands several times in the last few decades, including in 2000 when former Canberra Raiders NRL player Bradley Clyde sold the property for a reported $1.6 million.
Listed on the ACT heritage register, the home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a home office and several living spaces.
Outside there's a solar-heated pool, alfresco entertaining area with a pizza oven, fire pit and established gardens.
The Red Hill home was listed for sale with Luton Properties in early March.
Ms Luton said the $6.66 million sale price was in line with buyer feedback.
"It's also one of those properties that had the potential to go higher, too. You just don't know with properties like this," she said.
"But I also think it's a fair, good result for the market at the moment."
Ms Luton said there was good competition on auction day, with three of the five registered buyers actively bidding right to the end.
"We had a crowd of over 100 there on the day, it was a lot of fun," she said.
"It was an exciting auction, exciting atmosphere."
There were 121 auctions held across Canberra for the week to Sunday, returning a 55.6 per cent clearance rate, CoreLogic's preliminary reporting shows.
Auction numbers are set to drop this Easter long weekend, with fewer than 700 capital city homes currently slated for auction.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
