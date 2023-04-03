The Albanese government will ban the popular social media app TikTok on all devices issued by Commonwealth departments and agencies amid security concerns, however there will be some exemptions on a "case-by-case" basis.
The move, confirmed by the Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, follows the United States, Canada and the European Union prohibiting government employees from having TikTok on work-issued devices.
Concerns over TikTok relate to the potential for data to be harvested and accessed by the Chinese government under national laws that can compel companies to hand over information.
In a statement, Mr Dreyfus said "exemptions will only be granted on a case-by-case basis and with appropriate security mitigations in place".
The ban came after advice from Australian intelligence and security agencies.
"Today I authorised the Secretary of the Attorney-General's Department to issue a mandatory direction under the Protective Security Policy Framework to prohibit the TikTok app on devices issued by Commonwealth departments and agencies. The direction will come into effect as soon as practicable," the Attorney-General said.
Opposition cybersecurity spokesman James Paterson welcomed the decision but said it doesn't go far enough to protect Australians.
Mr Patterson added the government should have acted sooner and must now impose an Australia-wide ban on the app.
"Now that this risk is being addressed, we must urgently turn our attention to the broader cyber security and foreign interference threat posed by TikTok to the millions of other Australian users," he said in a statement.
"We cannot allow the Chinese Communist Party to retain unregulated access to their data, or a powerful vector to covertly influence our democracy."
The US has already announced plans for a nationwide ban on the app.
The Canberra Times has reached out to the Chinese embassy for comment.
Greens senator and digital rights spokesperson David Shoebridge has branded the move as a "publicity stunt" that overlooks the bigger risks.
"The data security issues for TikTok are mirrored in pretty much every other social media platform, the difference is that our government is not running a fear campaign against the governments that host those platforms," he said.
"[The decision] masks the fact our data is being exploited by every corporation that can get its hands on it - social media platforms, health apps, the games our children play."
TikTok Australia and New Zealand preempted the decision, calling it a move "driven by politics".
TikTok Australia and New Zealand general manager Lee Hunter said the company is "extremely disappointed by the decision".
"In our view, [it] is driven by politics, not fact," he said in a statement.
"We are also disappointed that TikTok, and the millions of Australians who use it, were left to learn of this decision through the media, despite our repeated offers to engage with [the] government constructively about this policy."
ByteDance, which owns the social media app, has denied its user data can be supplied to Beijing.
Analysis by The Canberra Times last month found at least 68 federal government agencies - nearly half - have already banned the app on work devices.
The ACT government is set to follow suit following the Commonwealth ban. A spokeswoman said the territory was notified on Monday of an imminent announcement from the federal government to ban TikTok from government devices.
"Based on the Commonwealth's advice, and the desirability of national cybersecurity consistency, the ACT government will consider similar restrictions on territory government devices at a security and emergency management meeting of cabinet tomorrow," the spokeswoman said on Tuesday morning.
An ACT government spokesperson said at the time it was "currently considering" whether social media applications should remain on work devices "in light of recent focus on the risks that these apps may introduce".
"We're certainly not holding out a flame that the ACT will be the only government that allows TikTok on phones, but equally I'm not waging a war against TikTok," Mr Barr said on March .
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
