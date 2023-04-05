The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Cost of the Inland Rail project blows out to $31 billion

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
April 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Shutterstock
Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Shutterstock

The estimated cost of the troubled Inland Rail project has blown out to more than $31 billion, almost double the expected price tag just three years ago, a review commissioned by the federal government has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.