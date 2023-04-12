Direct international flights are to return to Canberra for the first time since they were halted when the pandemic took hold.
Fiji Airways is to announce flights between the Australian capital and Nadi International Airport on Fiji's main island.
Before the pandemic, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines flew directly to Canberra but both pulled out as air travel collapsed.
Since then, executives from Canberra Airport and officials from the ACT government have travelled far and wide lobbying for a return.
The formal announcement is expected on Friday when dignitaries are to gather at the airport.
They include the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, the airport's head of aviation, Michael Thomson and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
Mr Barr travelled to Fiji and New Zealand in November to lobby for direct flights with Canberra. There, he met with the chief executive of Fiji Airways and Nadi International Airport.
Mr Barr also said there was a potential for the Fiji flight to be used as a stopover for Canberrans flying to the United States or Canada.
"At the moment Fiji Airways fly to Los Angeles and San Francisco and they're about to start a service into Vancouver," he said.
Apart from the benefit to Canberra and its passengers, the return of an international airline would put Canberra back on the international flight map.
Mr Thomson said earlier this year, "Our top priority this year is to connect Canberra internationally. We are focused on resuming services to the Middle East and Singapore and new services to the South Pacific and New Zealand."
While Fiji has stepped forward, Qatar has delayed its return - so the hope now is that Fiji Airways' decision will prompt others to follow.
In the pandemic-prompted break from direct international travel, Canberra passengers for the rest of the world have had to fly to and from Melbourne, Brisbane or Sydney, changing terminal at the bigger airport.
Incomers have gone through customs and immigration in the bigger airports rather than in Canberra.
The return of international flights to Canberra will mean Border Force officials at the airport so full processing of incomers and outgoing travelers can be done.
As the pandemic eased, the Qatar said initially it would resume flights from Canberra on October 1 last year. It then postponed the date to early December. The airport hoped the airline would be back by April 1 this year but that didn't happen.
"We know Qatar Airways is committed to Canberra and how important it is for them to connect to the nation's capital and the seat of government," Mr Thomson said two months ago.
The other international airline which flew in and out of Canberra before the pandemic - Singapore Airlines - is yet to name any date for a return.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
