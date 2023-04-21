The Bookbinder of Jericho is a wonderfully constructed and layered novel representing working-class women through an engaging and sympathetic lens. However, Williams never glorifies the lives of these women, nor does she flinch from the hardship or challenges they face through poverty, disadvantage and the English class system. Rather, she presents a very human perspective on an interesting aspect of life at Oxford University Press during a time of turmoil and change, constantly asking questions about knowledge - who gets to make it, who gets to access it, and what is lost when it is withheld?