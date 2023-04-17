The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bill Shorten to give 'state of the union' address on the National Disability Insurance Scheme

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 17 2023 - 9:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten will give an update on the scheme at the National Press Club on Tuesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten will give an update on the scheme at the National Press Club on Tuesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A taskforce set up to tackle fraud against the National Disability Insurance Scheme is investigating the involvement of criminal syndicates, as it probes more than $300 million in payments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.