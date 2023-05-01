In the first lockdown, unlike what appeared to be happening in the rest of the world, I never made sourdough bread. I struggled to maintain a starter - not being able to feed myself, I couldn't bring myself to feed it. But I did bake tray after tray of focaccia, and became obsessed with perfecting it, even throughout the great supermarket yeast shortage of 2020. I tried countless recipes in my search for perfection. Some called for the seemingly rogue addition of potato, some begged you not to knead, others compelled you to do so forever. There were recipes that called for your dough to be refrigerated and there was even that infamous one that asks you to leave your dough to ferment at room temperature for 12 to 14 hours. How absurd. I now realise there is just one focaccia recipe you must memorise and bake for the rest of your life. It is my friend David Lovett's focaccia, and it is a masterpiece. You only need to use plain flour, and you don't need to waste your time with strange ingredients or two days of proofing. And you can simply enhance it with any additions of your choosing. I serve it alongside a caprese salad, which I make by combining punnets of halved ripe cherry tomatoes with clouds of creamy stracciatella and a couple of handfuls of torn fresh basil leaves on a large serving platter. I season it well with sea salt and black pepper, and then drizzle olive oil all over. It's the ultimate pairing.