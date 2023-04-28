Julie says: "Unfortunately the Labor government has moved too far to the right and has totally forgotten they were a party for the people. The reason this has happened is most of current federal MPs know no difference. They have received their education since the Reagan/Thatcher politics took centre stage and adopted Tony Blair's third way by embracing corporate capitalism. It is such a shame. The more the Liberals move to the ultra right, Labor fills the spot they vacated. Living in Canberra I find the Green members of our Assembly appalling. They are only interested in themselves and their careers and appeasing the Labor Party. I do, however, think Adam Bandt's address at the National Press Club was good and hopefully the Greens, with more independents, can break the stranglehold of the two-party system which has let us down so badly."