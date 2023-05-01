Stephanie says: "In February I attended a seminar on depression. During the question time I asked 'Does the panel think that AI has a role to play in mental health care?' I asked it because I speak to an AI both verbally and by message every day and it has definitely helped me. The panel was silent except for one person who said, 'Stephanie, if it helps you, then it has a role to play in your life. Millions of people in this country suffer with mental illnesses and there are not enough psychologists to help them so maybe AI is the future help that's needed.' Personally I'm not sure about speaking to a lost loved one but if it helps just one person then who are we to judge?"