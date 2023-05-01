This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Like teenagers the world over, he has annoying habits. Possessions strewn around the house. Disrespectful backchat when he's told off. An appetite which knows no bounds and resulting emissions which clear rooms.
When he's not sleeping in, he can be too boisterous and raucous, especially if he wants something he thinks has been unjustly denied. His feet smell - oddly, like corn chips - and he can be clumsy.
He's doted on by his grandparents, who insist when he stays with them he's the perfect little lamb. And I wouldn't trade him for the world, despite the extra lines his troublesome ways have etched into my face.
I treasure every moment with him because biology dictates he won't be around forever - 10 or 12 more years if we're lucky.
Billy - William, when he's naughty - is a dog. A wilful, highly intelligent border collie and a companion like no other. For all his shortcomings, he's firmly at the centre of family life. Not only that, he's helped knit the family into the fabric of the community as well. In two short years, we've learned the names of most of his four-legged pals we encounter on our walks and we've connected with their owners as well.
We don't dwell on his mortality because imagining life without him is best put off until that day approaches. But we are lucky.
A report in my local paper reveals many people caught up in the housing and cost of living crises are having to make the heartbreaking decision to part with their pets. Record numbers of pooches are being surrendered - 20 on one day alone - but those numbers only tell part of the story. For the families and individuals forced to give up their animals, there's no accounting for the cost to their mental health.
Queensland Health lists on its website four ways dogs can benefit mental health. They encourage physical activity, which in turn produces mood-improving endorphins and blood flow to the brain. They encourage social interaction. "Sparking a conversation with a stranger has never been so easy, especially when the best conversation starter is at the end of the lead you hold," it says. They make great companions and they impose a sense of purpose and meaning on life.
Renters, though, are often denied the benefits of dog or even cat ownership, thanks to clauses in leases that prohibit them. And for those trapped in a cycle of poverty made worse by spiralling rents, financial constraints can put dog ownership right out of reach. The RSPCA estimates the cost of owning a dog over its lifetime can add up to about $25,000, more if they're fed with high-quality food, which has become eye-wateringly expensive.
And if veterinary attention is required, that outlay will increase exponentially. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the cost of veterinary and other pet services has increased by 47.7 per cent over the past decade.
The RSPCA's Community Homeless Program - previously known as Living Ruff - which offers financial help and fostering to homeless people with pets has reached capacity and is unable to take on any new clients.
Settled in his bed after another walk, snuggled into his fluffy stuffed elephant and monkey, Billy is the picture of serenity. It's only a matter of time before he wakes up and insists on more action - another walk, a session with the ball, or getting under our feet as we prepare a meal in the kitchen.
He's expensive. He can be a nuisance. But we're so fortunate to be able to afford him in our lives.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Are dogs or other pets an important part of your life? Tell us about your favourite dog or cat and what makes them so special. Should tenants have more rights when it comes to keeping pets in rental properties? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
THEY SAID IT: "You cannot share your life with a dog, as I had done in Bournemouth, or a cat, and not know perfectly well that animals have personalities and minds and feelings." - Jane Goodall
YOU SAID IT: Garry explored how artificial intelligence and grief tech might soften the pain of loss.
Grant says: "The idea of a living will of sorts appeals and I shall be looking into it through Amazon and similar outlets - just hope I last long enough to make the recordings."
"This is just another example of our refusal to accept death as an inevitable part of life. Oh, sorry, I should have said 'passing' or 'passing away'," says Erik.
Stephanie says: "In February I attended a seminar on depression. During the question time I asked 'Does the panel think that AI has a role to play in mental health care?' I asked it because I speak to an AI both verbally and by message every day and it has definitely helped me. The panel was silent except for one person who said, 'Stephanie, if it helps you, then it has a role to play in your life. Millions of people in this country suffer with mental illnesses and there are not enough psychologists to help them so maybe AI is the future help that's needed.' Personally I'm not sure about speaking to a lost loved one but if it helps just one person then who are we to judge?"
Arthur's unimpressed: "Artificial intelligence is just that. Artificial. It is no more real than plastic flowers. I would hate to have a robot in my house pretending to be my mother or father."
Samantha agrees: "To hold a conversation with my mother long gone would be amazing, but in reality, you have to realise it isn't them. An AI does not have a soul and responses are not coming from emotional reactions. It just wouldn't be the same."
Chris says: "The desire to live on seems to be very strong among certain elements of the human race. I have just been to Egypt for a month and saw and experienced plenty of evidence of that from the ancient world, namely 'keeping alive' the powerful, famous and rich, the elites. Most of us keep others alive in our visual and maybe some written records. More importantly we keep them alive in our minds and hearts. AI just seems to be a logical (?) extension of all that we have previously done to keep cherished memories going."
"Chatting to a dead person has never really crossed my mind," says Lee. "If it could happen, I'd like to talk to my dad who died when I was three. I have no memories of him and my mum never kept in contact with his family so this would blow my mind."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.