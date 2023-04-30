The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Analysis

Australia's wealth inequality at biggest level since World War II

By Adrian Rollins
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia is more unequal now than it has been at any time in the past 70 years as wealth accrues to owners of properties and shares and wage earners increasingly miss out on the benefits of growth, a major study of demographic and economic trends shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.