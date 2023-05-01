Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has declared she is "very confident" the ACT will get a good outcome over Canberra's long-neglected stadium needs as the Albanese government works through infrastructure projects with the ACT government.
In her first comments since the Prime Minister was in Tasmania at the weekend announcing $305 million for Tasmania's sporting venues over two days, the ACT senator said she was acutely aware of the ACT's ageing sporting infrastructure, but would not be precisely drawn on a particular project.
The Finance Minister is finalising the May budget due next Tuesday. Asked by The Canberra Times if "the stadium isn't a priority right now, in this budget?" she responded, "No, I wouldn't say that."
"Canberra certainly needs a new stadium. I don't think there's any secret about that," Senator Gallagher said.
There has been a big push to revitalise Civic through a new city stadium while replacing the National Convention Centre, which is widely regarded as not fit-for-purpose. Independent ACT senator David Pocock has secured widespread community and business backing for a possible investment-driving City Deal or Partnership for the National Capital Region.
As recently as last month, Chief Minister Andrew Barr reiterated his preference for a new stadium at Bruce or Exhibition Park instead of in the city. He is confident he is close to striking a deal with the federal government about the AIS precinct.
He has been locked in discussions with the Australian Sports Commission about the future of Canberra Stadium and the AIS Arena since the end of last year.
"I've had a couple of meetings in the last few weeks with the Chief Minister about, actually not just on sport, but on a range of matters because I think there's a real opportunity here for the ACT government and the Commonwealth government to work together to deliver good outcomes, whether it be across infrastructure, or programs, and we'll continue to do that."
Senator Gallagher again defended federal Labor investments in Canberra since being elected just under a year ago, again citing the announcement of the National Security Office Precinct, rebuilding the public service and the recent extra $535 million over the next four years for the nine national collecting institutions, many of which reside in Canberra.
"My priority has been dealing with some of the very, very big issues facing this town which was the eroding of the public service, making sure we're getting the investments in the public service and the buildings we need and dealing with some of the issues with these current facilities and services that weren't being addressed," she said.
"Now when you package all that up, that is billions and billions in investment in this city. And that has been my priority."
The Finance Minister said the Infrastructure Minister Catherine King will be working with Mr Barr over Canberra's needs.
"I'm aware of the pressures around sport, stadium, there's a whole range of issues around the AIS as well," Senator Gallagher said. "And we will constructively engage with the ACT government on that to deliver a good outcome. I'm very confident we will get there in the end."
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
