'Very confident,' Gallagher flags 'good outcome' over Canberra stadium needs

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
By Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 2:45pm
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Karleen Minney.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has declared she is "very confident" the ACT will get a good outcome over Canberra's long-neglected stadium needs as the Albanese government works through infrastructure projects with the ACT government.

