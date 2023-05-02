Canberra Airport's managing director has praised Qantas's incoming chief executive, but is choosing his words carefully about the outgoing Alan Joyce.
Qantas chief executive Joyce is stepping down, with his successor coming from inside the company's existing management structure.
Qantas chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson moves into the chief executive's seat when Mr Joyce leaves in November.
She was praised by Canberra Airport managing director and part-owner Stephen Byron. "The new CEO is an outstanding appointment," he said.
But Mr Byron was more ambiguous about Mr Joyce: "Alan Joyce has built Qantas into the most powerful, most dominant airline in any country's domestic market".
Qantas, with its market strength, has fallen out with the airport in the past, particularly in a dispute five years ago.
The bad blood happened when a Qantas plane was diverted to the airport by bad weather elsewhere - and was then delayed on the ground until a landing fee was agreed.
At the time, Mr Joyce likened Canberra Airport to Somali pirates. "Maybe the airport should be called 'The Canberra Pirates' because you wouldn't have this in Somalia," Mr Joyce said.
"You wouldn't have this in other parts of the world. It is unbelievably appalling behaviour."
None of this was mentioned by Mr Joyce as he announced his departure from the top of the national carrier.
He has been its CEO and managing director since November, 2008. Before that, he was CEO of budget airline Jetstar from 2003 to 2008.
His replacement Ms Hudson has been chief financial officer at Qantas since October 2019 and has worked at the airline since 1994.
Qantas chairman Richard Goyder said there was a rigorous selection process to fill the role.
"Vanessa has a deep understanding of this business after almost three decades in a range of roles both onshore and offshore, across commercial, customer and finance," he said.
Mr Joyce said it was "a logical time" for him to step down, after being asked to extend his time as CEO due to COVID-19.
"There's still a lot I want to deliver in the next six months and at the top of that list is ensuring a smooth handover to Vanessa, who I'm sure will excel in the role."
Mr Goyder paid tribute to Mr Joyce's leadership with 15 years at the top.
Alan has done a superb job of leading a team that is absolutely committed to the national carriers long-term success and its from that team that his successor has been chosen," he said.
"This transition is happening at a time when the Qantas Group is extremely well positioned."
The Transport Workers' Union said that the road ahead would be uphill for the new Qantas chief executive.
Standards had been "shattered" under Mr Joyce's leadership, the TWU said.
It is going to the High Court to dispute what it calls "Qantas' illegal outsourcing of 1700 ground workers under the cover of COVID".
"Today's announcement is by no means a sign of relief to aviation workers, especially the 1700 illegally sacked ground workers still suffering on the sidelines. But this is a golden opportunity for a reset at Qantas," TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
