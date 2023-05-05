A luxury Red Hill home, once a foreign diplomat's residence, has hit the market following a major renovation.
The five-bedroom house at 10 Scarborough Street was the residence of former Zimbabwean ambassador to Australia Jacqueline Zwambila about 10 years ago.
But much of the property would likely be unrecognisable to the former ambassador today, following a massive renovation under the current owners.
The property was unsuccessful at an auction in January, CoreLogic records show.
It has since returned to the market with a different real estate agency as a private treaty campaign, with price expectations of between $4.55 million and $4.65 million.
The current owners purchased the house in November 2019 for $2,475,500, according to CoreLogic records, and have since transformed it into a luxury family home.
Originally built in the early 1960s, the Scarborough Street house features a main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite, plus four other bedrooms including one with a kitchenette.
It sits on a 1680-square-metre block and also includes a double garage with wine cellar and storage.
Before and after photos show a wall in the living room was knocked down to create a large, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Outside, the old tennis court was dug up and replaced with a competition-sized court.
Next to it is a mineral swimming pool with solar heating.
Selling agent Josh Morrissey of Hive Property said the current owners had spent the last 18 months completing "extensive renovations".
"It was a full overhaul, inside and out," he said.
The home's location "about 10 houses away" from Canberra Grammar School was attracting strong interest from local families, Mr Morrissey said.
Although buyers from further afield were also among the inquiries.
"We're getting a lot of interstate and international interest as well," Mr Morrissey said.
The size of the block and its recent renovation were among the home's biggest drawcards, he said.
"I think it actually works out more cost effective to buy something that's been done in today's market rather than trying to do it yourself given the cost of building," Mr Morrissey said.
Scarborough Street has no shortage of luxury homes.
Number 20, with four bedrooms and five living areas, sold at auction in February 2022 for $4.65 million.
The current median house price in Red Hill is $2.26 million, CoreLogic data shows.
A total 97 auctions are set to take place in Canberra for the week to Sunday, almost 75 per cent higher than last week's auction levels.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
