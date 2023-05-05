The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

10 Scarborough Street, Red Hill, a former ambassador's residence, up for sale

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
10 Scarborough Street, Red Hill has hit the market following a major renovation. Picture Hive Property
10 Scarborough Street, Red Hill has hit the market following a major renovation. Picture Hive Property

A luxury Red Hill home, once a foreign diplomat's residence, has hit the market following a major renovation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.