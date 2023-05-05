The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Gordon de Brouwer announced as new Australian Public Service Commissioner, following retirement of Peter Woolcott

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retiring APS Commissioner Peter Woolcott, left, and Dr Gordon de Brouwer, right, who is set to take over the role. Picture by James Croucher
Retiring APS Commissioner Peter Woolcott, left, and Dr Gordon de Brouwer, right, who is set to take over the role. Picture by James Croucher

Secretary for Public Sector Reform Gordon de Brouwer is set to become the new Australian Public Service Commissioner, following the retirement of Peter Woolcott on May 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.