The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Summernats street machine festival car entries sold out seven months in advance

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Fitzpatrick, with the solid aluminium trophy for his show 'car of the decade'. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Peter Fitzpatrick, with the solid aluminium trophy for his show 'car of the decade'. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The "sold out" sign has gone up for next year's Summernats car festival in Canberra, seven months ahead of the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.