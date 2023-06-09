Ethics, Hollywood royalty and motherless lambs

Historian and memoirist Mackellar is back, relating her experiences and reflections through the seasons from the time she lived and worked on a Merino wool farm in Tasmania. The title comes from her efforts to "graft" motherless lambs to lambless mothers. Having been widowed and lost her mother (covered in previous memoirs), Mackellar is now dealing with a new partner and a new home, being an "empty nester" and coping with the challenges of farm life. Interspersed throughout are "words that are useful to know" (farming terminology) as well as descriptions and pictures of birds she encounters.