Swedes want robot mowers to be the future of lawn mowing in Australia

If it's not a Eurovision win, it's robot lawn mowers that do all the hard work for you - it's good being a Swede at the moment.
While it may be an anathema to the neighbourhood-shattering sound of a Victa being fired into action, whisper-quiet robot lawn mowers that emit zero emissions are the future, according to one of Sweden's most successful exporters, Husqvarna.
The Australian arm of the Swedish company showcased its latest range of robot lawn mowers at the Embassy of Sweden in Canberra on Wednesday.
It included the embassy's own new robot lawn mower, nicknamed Husky, which has been set to work keeping the 16,000 square metres of immaculate, trundling along, powered by a rechargable battery and operated by bluetooth/GPS technology.
Sweden's ambassador to Australia Pontus Melander said it was all part of a bigger plan.
He said Sweden wanted to achieve net zero emissions by 2045.
"And in order to reach those objectives, we have to electrify and produce electricity in a climate-friendly way," he said.
Mr Melander said the embassy in Canberra had already installed solar panels and was planning to add more. The robot lawn mower was another move towards an emissions-neutral future.
"That came very natural for us, as a Swede. Every fifth house owner in Sweden has a robotic mower nowadays," he said.
Mr Melander said he was pleased with the mower which kept the lawn in constant order while also being quiet and avoiding the "guzzling of gas".
The battery-operated mower has come from the Husqvarna Group, a Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power products which plans to introduce more robot lawn mowers into Australia.
Husqvarna showcased the latest technology at an embassy event also attended by ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti and National Arboretum executive branch manager Scott Saddler.
Ms Vassarotti said now that the ACT sourced 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources, it was looking to other goals such as electrifying large transport vehicles including garbage trucks and fire engines.
"This is a really good example of us needing to think of innovative ways to deal with some of the things we are used to dealing with with petrol," she said.
Ms Vassarotti congratulated the ambassador for taking the step to remove another traditionally petrol-using device - the lawn mower - from the embassy.
"It's really nice when things that make our lives a little bit easier are more sustainable and even have a personality," she said.
Swedes traditionally nickname their mowers. The embassy asked for suggestions on social media for an appropriate name and Husky attracted the most votes.
"So Husky it will be," Mr Melander said.
Husqvarna Australia representative Pauline Nilsson said the company had been innovating in robotic technology for almost three decades.
The rechargeable-battery-powered mowers ranged in price from $1800 for residential versions to almost $50,000 for the largest, which could mow up to 75,000 square metres in a mow.
Those large professional mowers were to be launched in Australia in spring.
"So you will hopefully start seeing those at golf courses and sports pitches, large open spaces and so on," she said.
"And when you compare the use of that one to a traditional mowing use today, it's actually cutting your carbon footprint by 83 per cent. So we're very proud of that innovation and looking forward to seeing it here."
Mr Melander said after Sweden's Eurovision win this week, and now robot lawn mowers, it was good to be a Swede.
"I arrived seven, eight months ago, and since then, we have had the Crown Princess here, we had the president of the European Union this half year and now also we won the Eurovision. So - what a time to be a Swede in Canberra," he said, with a laugh.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.