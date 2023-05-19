The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Breaking

Level one critical incident investigation after Clare Nowland's police Tasering at Yallambee Lodge

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 19 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A level one critical incident investigation is underway and a NSW police officer's status is being reviewed after a 95-year-old woman was Tasered in a Cooma aged care facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.