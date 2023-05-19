An internal investigation is underway and a NSW police officer's status is being reviewed after a 95-year-old woman was Tasered in a Cooma aged care facility.
Clare Nowland was Tasered after she was found holding a knife at Yallambee Lodge about 4am on Wednesday.
A family spokesperson said she suffered life-threatening head injuries, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed, when she fell during the altercation.
NSW Police assistant commissioner Peter Cotter said police had classified the investigation as a "level one critical incident", which has the criteria of "an injury that leads to death or imminent death, with exceptional circumstances to be attached".
"The homicide squad are involved and that is because of their independence ... but also their specialist skill set in dealing with complicated and complex legal matters that surround potentially coronial investigations as a result of homicide," he said.
He said Ms Nowland remained in and out of consciousness on Friday morning, and her family was at her bedside at Cooma District Hospital.
Ms Nowland was approaching police with a steak knife, but at a slow pace while using a walker, Mr Cotter said.
The knife was reportedly taken from the kitchen at Yallambee Lodge.
It is understood Ms Nowland was walking around the facility for a number of hours before police arrived and paramedics were the only ones on the scene.
NSW Police said they attempted to speak to Ms Nowland to get her to drop the knife before a senior constable discharged his Taser causing the woman to fall and strike her head.
It is understood the police officer had 12 years of experience.
"There are significant concerns for her health and where it may lead," Mr Cotter said.
She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was taken to Cooma District Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.
Body cam footage from the incident is "confronting", and won't be made public, Mr Cotter said.
NSW Greens MP Sue Higginson said the alleged actions of the police were "not that surprising ... if you look across a number of other recent incidences".
"You look at the NSW Police performance, and we do tend to have a pattern of rapid response that is escalating rather than deescalating," she said.
"I think the reason things like this continue to happen is because we have got police investigating police after instances like this, which is a really absurd concept.
"We're seeing dangerous police behaviour, and you've got to wonder who is instigating and orchestrating these programs.
"It's almost incomprehensible to imagine what was actually going through the police officer's mind at the time."
Ms Higginson said there are no circumstances where a Taser should be used on a person with dementia.
"No matter what, there are other tools and mechanisms. There are peaceful ways to disarm a 95-year-old woman with a knife whether she is wielding it or not," she said.
"There are a number of ways, and with the right training, we know you would be able to disarm a person, no matter how aggressive they are being. There are other strategies that could have been used, like shutting doors.
"There are absolutely no circumstances based on this scenario where this response was warranted."
Dementia Australia said it is devastated following the incident.
"While situations like this are rare, tragically this has highlighted the need for everyone working across healthcare industries to receive compulsory education about dementia to increase their understanding, knowledge and skills in dementia care," a statement said.
"This includes everyone working in the health, aged care and disability systems - including emergency services staff."
It also urged anyone experiencing distress as a result of this incident to contact the National Dementia Helpline service, available 24/7 on 1800 100 500 or at dementia.org.au.
NSW Police said they are working closely with the family.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
