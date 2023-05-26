Two local developers have significantly scaled back initial plans to build a 31-storey development in Belconnen.
The group is now proposing to build four, nine-storey residential towers on what is currently a surface car park next to the Cameron Offices.
Morris Property Group and Amalgamated Property Group are, in a joint venture, the owners and developers of the block.
It follows a "meticulous review process" in which the developers sought to achieve better integration with the surrounding area.
A total of 239 apartments are proposed for the site, known as block 11 section 44 Belconnen, alongside retail space on the ground floor.
The buildings will sit next to the Cameron Offices, former government buildings built in the 1970s and recognised for their architectural significance.
Originally nine distinct wings, the offices housed the Australian Bureau of Statistics as its primary tenant until 2002.
Much of the building was demolished in 2007 but the remnants, three wings and a pedestrian bridge, were entered onto the Commonwealth Heritage List as an example of late 20th century brutalist style.
The group presented its initial plans to the National Capital Design Review Panel in 2019. Designs for two, 27-storey residential towers on top of a four-storey podium were put forward, however the panel decided fewer levels would be more suitable.
Morris Property Group senior development manager Geordie Edwards said the plans underwent a meticulous review process.
"After a thorough evaluation and in consideration of market feedback provided, it was determined that the towers lacked integration with the surrounding environment," he said.
The new proposal would have four buildings built on the site, with parking from ground to level two. The buildings would be arranged around resident facilities, such as green spaces, barbecue areas, a gym and pool.
No basement has been proposed and just a small amount of excavation work will be necessary to level the street in line with Benjamin Way, proposal documents stated.
On the ground level, double-height retail shopfronts have been included, which Mr Edwards said would prioritise "urban aesthetics".
The proposal has already passed one checkpoint, receiving the green light from the federal environment department to go ahead without further assessment.
Plans were lodged with the environment department in February to determine whether they required assessment under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.
The department concluded the development was "not a controlled action" therefore would not need approval under the act.
As part of its referral submission, the developer noted the plans had "no impact on the heritage values of Cameron Offices, nor does it intrude into context of the heritage place".
The site is Commonwealth land but is not considered a designated area under the National Capital Plan.
Plans are still required to be submitted to the National Capital Authority, but they will be assessed against the Development Control Plan that applies to the site.
The developers submitted the plans in May and community consultation will take place as part of the submission.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
