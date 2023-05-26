The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Morris Property Group and Amalgamated scale back proposal next to Cameron Offices in Belconnen

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the revised Belconnen proposal by two Canberra developers. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of the revised Belconnen proposal by two Canberra developers. Picture supplied

Two local developers have significantly scaled back initial plans to build a 31-storey development in Belconnen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.