Retirement, motherhood, and ending a five-year exile from the Australian Opals squad. Alex Bunton's is some tale.
The Canberra Capitals star returns to the Opals' extended squad for next month's Asia Cup as Bunton chases an international appearance for the first time since a 2018 silver medal-winning World Cup campaign.
The 29-year-old was forced into an early retirement almost four years ago after undergoing 11 knee surgeries in 11 years, before making a stirring WNBL comeback in Canberra.
Bunton struggled with knee and hip issues this past summer but has made the most of an unlikely opportunity from Opals coach Sandy Brondello to put herself in the mix for the Asia Cup.
"I'm not sure people remember Bunts was part of the Opals squad and this was her trajectory, then she had the knee injury, retirement, having a baby, coming back from that," Capitals coach Kristen Veal said.
"She made the most of an opportunity a couple of months ago with Opals camp being in town. They were short-numbered, and Sandy asked Bunts to go along. She did and she went really well, and from there she has been named in the extended squad. I'm just really proud of her for staying ready and making the most of her opportunity.
"She's in a pretty good place. Committing to a full season is probably difficult because of her injury history, so having Opals stuff keeps her really sharp without putting too much strain on her body.
"If you make it, you make it. If you don't, at least you know you did everything you could to give yourself the opportunity."
Capitals star Jade Melbourne and a host of WNBA players - including Cayla George, Sami Whitcomb, Bec Allen, Ezi Magbegor, Kristy Wallace and Alanna Smith - are unavailable for selection due to the Asia Cup's schedule clash with the WNBA, which will also see Brondello hand the coaching reins to Shannon Seebohm for the tournament.
Off-contract prospect Shaneice Swain is one of six debutants in the squad, with the Capitals desperate to sign the No. 14 pick in the WNBA Draft to a new deal.
Swain spent one day in Opals camp earlier this year before jetting overseas for the Nike Hoops Summit and the WNBA Draft, when her name was called by the Los Angeles Sparks.
"She's got offers. We've gone back and forth and put our best offer, which is a really good offer up on last year. She had a great season last year amongst all that chaos, and her exposure and value has gone up," Veal said.
"She is definitely going to attract more interest from other clubs. All offers are with her."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
