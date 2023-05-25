The Canberra Times
Mooseheads' ultimate tribute to the late Tina Turner

By Megan Doherty
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 12:39pm
Canberra nightclub Mooseheads will give the ultimate Tina Turner tribute on Friday night when the entire patronage will be encouraged to rock the Nutbush City Limits at midnight.

