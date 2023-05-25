Mooseheads' ultimate tribute to the late Tina Turner

Canberra nightclub Mooseheads will give the ultimate Tina Turner tribute on Friday night when the entire patronage will be encouraged to rock the Nutbush City Limits at midnight.
"We are doing a Moose-wide Nutbush at midnight in memory of the late great Tina Turner. Join us as we celebrate a musical legend and we do the iconic dance that has been played at every wedding, school social or Australian party for decades," Mooseheads said.
The event will start at 11.45pm on Friday ahead of the midnight tribute to Turner who died on May 24 aged 83.
Australians love the Nutbush City Limits dance, with no gathering complete without it. It was released in 1973 by Ike and Tina Turner.
Revellers at Birdsville set the world record for the biggest Nutbush dance first in 2019 (2330 dancers) and again in 2022 (4084 dancers).
They are looking to set a new record when dancers will kick up the dirt doing the iconic dance on July 6. All proceeds go to the Royal Flying Doctor's Service.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
