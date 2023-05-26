Grease Monkey is giving the finger to cost of living with $1 Greasy burgers available this long weekend only through Door Dash.
For those new to Canberra or if you've been denying yourself the sweet, greasy goodness for the past eight years, the Greasy is Grease Monkey's signature burger!
It was even the 7th highest selling dish in the world by Deliveroo (when Deliveroo was a thing).
So, to cash in on the crazy, log on to Door Dash this Friday, Saturday or Sunday between 2pm and 5pm, and your Greasy will cost less than using a supermarket trolley.
And, be nice to your driver - we're not sure Door Dash know what they're getting into.
Grease Monkey will be open all long weekend in Braddon, Woden and Gungahlin from 11am until late. The deal is available at all stores.
