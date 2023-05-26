The Canberra Times
Greasy Monkey selling Greasy burgers for $1 through Door Dash this Canberra long weekend

Updated May 26 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 10:30am
Just $1 for this bad boy. Picture supplied
Just $1 for this bad boy. Picture supplied

Grease Monkey is giving the finger to cost of living with $1 Greasy burgers available this long weekend only through Door Dash.

