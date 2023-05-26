The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Sales stagnate as consumers rein in spending

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Retail turnover was flat even before the latest interest rate hike in further evidence that tight monetary policy is squeezing household budgets and curtailing spending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.