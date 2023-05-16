The Canberra Times
Budget 2023 earns AAA rating from Fitch but consumers less impressed

Adrian Rollins
May 17 2023 - 5:30am
Australia's AAA credit rating has been reaffirmed but the mood of consumers has dipped in a mixed response to the surplus and cost-of-living relief package delivered in the federal government's May budget.

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

