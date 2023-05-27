The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Cara Peek | This Reconciliation Week, focus must be on kids and education to employment pathway

By Cara Peek
May 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This Reconciliation Week is more important than ever, ahead of the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.