Sometimes it can be tricky keeping up with the beauty world, especially when the trends are dictated by TikTok. One minute it was all about streamlining skincare routines in a concept coined skinimalism, but more recently the everything shower has been dominating the social media platform's feeds.
Turns out a shower is just one aspect of the concept: this is peak self-care, with people spending hours pampering themselves from head to toe, in routines that can involve up to 25 steps.
Indulgence is the name of the game, and these are just some of the things you could incorporate.
Dry brushing - Before the shower, use a dry brush to gently exfoliate your skin and increase your blood circulation. Use long strokes and opt for a brush with a long handle so you can reach your entire back.
Hair treatment - Massage a few drops of hair oil or a pre-conditioning treatment to your scalp and leave it on for 10 -15 minutes. While you're waiting you could give nails a quick manicure and/or pedicure.
Hair wash - Shampoo and condition as normal, but leave the conditioner in your hair while you enjoy the next four steps.
Exfoliate - Scrub your arms and legs with a gentle body scrub.
Shave - Unless you're a waxer, it's time to give your legs and underarms a defuzz. Moisturise afterwards.
Body wash - Opt for something with a beautiful scent to enhance the pampering experience.
Face wash - Give your face a double cleanse, for at least 60 seconds each time.
Facial - Start with a chemical exfoliant, then follow with a face mask, serum and moisturiser that suit your skin type.
Think of the everything shower as a treat and something to only do occasionally.
Your hair and skin will benefit from the break and it'll make it all the more indulgent when you decide to disappear into the bathroom for a while.
