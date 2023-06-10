How men can get that feel-good glow

On the eve of Men's Health Week (June 12-18), attention turns to the importance of physical health, mental health and emotional wellbeing for the men in our lives.
It also gives us pause for thought about the benefits of self-care, and how a regular skincare routine can pay dividends for everyone when it comes to looking after overall health. There are plenty of ways blokes can pamper their skin - and not only reap the benefits, but enjoy the process too!
Guys, here are just some of the many ways you can incorporate a beauty routine into your quest for radiant health.
Cleanse away. Make sure you use a cleanser that's fit for purpose (i.e., not a bar of soap) and if you can be bothered, give your face a double cleanse.
Scrubbed. There are many options when it comes to sloughing away dead skin cells, from chemical exfoliants to good old fashion scrubs. If you have problem skin opt for AHA or BHA-based products, but if you know your face is up for it, a gentle granular exfoliator gives you instant gratification that it's doing something.
Mask up. With so many to choose from, it can be tricky to know where to start. Steer clear of sheet masks if you have facial hair, as they're designed to cover your entire face. A mud mask might be more suitable, just be sure not to leave it on too long, as the clay can start drawing out the good with the bad.
Vitamin C. Did you know men's skin is naturally about 20 per cent thicker skin than women's? With this in mind, opt for serums or oils that pack a real punch to help achieve visible results. Vitamin C works to protect the skin against environmental stresses, while also helping to reduce hyperpigmentation, fine lines and redness.
The non-negotiable. Sunscreen, especially if you're using vitamin C and even moreso if you work outside. Sun exposure can age your skin over time and increase the risk of skin cancer. And that's far from pretty.
