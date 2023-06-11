Dr David Hughes has spent more than a decade ensuring the AIS sits at the forefront of sports medicine.
It's a period that saw him guide the organisation through the COVID pandemic, increasing concussion awareness and debate about the role of gender diverse individuals in sport.
There's no doubt it's been an eventful decade, but through that time, one thing has become clear to Hughes.
It's vital the AIS remains appropriately funded to continue serving both elite and community sport and the future of the institute must lie in Canberra.
"Having a government funded institute like the AIS to lead the sports sector is hugely valuable," Hughes said. "It's something we never want to lose.
"Anybody who thinks the AIS can move somewhere else knows nothing about Australian federation and how that would go down.
"The reason the ACT was set up was to provide neutral ground and house key national institutions. Canberra is the best place for the AIS."
Hughes has been honoured for his three decades of service to Australian sport with appointment as a member of the Order of Australia.
The doctor has been at the forefront of sports medicine and has worked with the Brumbies, Raiders, multiple English sporting clubs, the Australian Olympic Committee and the AIS.
Hughes has dedicated an increasing amount of time to grassroots participation and community sport in recent years and stressed the importance of active lives.
Having travelled the world for sport, the AIS chief medical officer recognises his family has sacrificed plenty to help him serve others.
"It would be impossible for me to overstate the importance of having a stable base of support at home," he said.
"My wife, Liz, and my three daughters, Hannah, Brydie and Elowyn, are the people who have made the greatest sacrifices and been my greatest support."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
