31 drinks to get you through every day of Dry July

Is Australia getting to the point where we might have to have Drunk December instead of Dry July? According to a study by the IWSR, the leading source of data and analysis on the global beverage alcohol market, the Australian market is significantly shifting towards no- and low-alcohol options, with 41 per cent of the adult population now buying those products. Forty per cent are substituting full-strength drinks on certain occasions and 21 per cent are switching between no-, low- and full-strength alcohol on the same occasion. Ready-to-drink non-alcoholic beverages are the fastest-growing sector, with a whopping 124 per cent increase from 2020 to 2021.