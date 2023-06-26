31 drinks to get you through every day of Dry July

Is Australia getting to the point where we might have to have Drunk December instead of Dry July? According to a study by the IWSR, the leading source of data and analysis on the global beverage alcohol market, the Australian market is significantly shifting towards no- and low-alcohol options, with 41 per cent of the adult population now buying those products. Forty per cent are substituting full-strength drinks on certain occasions and 21 per cent are switching between no-, low- and full-strength alcohol on the same occasion. Ready-to-drink non-alcoholic beverages are the fastest-growing sector, with a whopping 124 per cent increase from 2020 to 2021.
Until we reach that point, Dry July is a great way to experiment with being "sober curious". Dry July began in 2008 to encourage participants to go alcohol-free in July to raise funds for people affected by cancer. Since it began, more than $82 million has been raised for more than 1200 projects across Australia.
It all started with three friends in a pub pledging to give up alcohol for a month to raise funds for their local hospital - their original goal was to raise $3000. All three founders still remain on the board of Dry July Foundation and proudly take part in the challenge each year.
"We love to have a laugh about the old joke 'Three men walk into a bar', and that's really how it all started," said co-founder Brett Macdonald.
"Never did we imagine 15 years ago that Dry July would not only take off in Australia the way it has, but that it would be the inspiration for countless other sober challenges here, and around the world."
Tim Carroll, director of merchandise and buying with the Endeavour Group, says the zero-alcohol category has become an interesting and exciting growth story within the broader drinks market over the last few years.
"As a category, it gained popularity during the pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic levels, as our customers sought out new and interesting options, while also seeking to moderate their alcohol consumption," he said.
"Across our retail stores, Dan Murphy's and BWS, we have nearly 400 different products now available in the category with customer insight data showing around 10 per cent of our customers purchased zero per cent or low-alcohol products in the past 12 months. As we approach July we expect to see an up-tick in sales among non-alcoholic products."
He said one of the biggest weeks for zero-alcohol sales was the week before Christmas 2022.
"This category has proven itself to be an enduring part of the modern drinks landscape, allowing consumers to moderate without missing out on the drinking occasion, and to 'drink better'."
Unlike any other non-alcoholic cocktail brand out there, Noot infuses proprietary blends of targeted nootropic herbs, mimicking the pleasurable, relaxing, and euphoric sensations associated with alcohol consumption without any of the harmful after-effects. Available in several different styles. 4 x 250ml, $18.95
A unique blend of natural botanicals, spices and flavours helps recreate the same satisfying experience you would expect from an alcoholic daiquiri. Very low in sugar. 4 x 250ml, $18.99.
This crisp and refreshing brew tastes just like the real thing, imagine Sunday sessions without the Monday meltdown. All packed in an attractive can with low-carb goodness. 6 x 355ml, $10.
With hints of tropical passionfruit, so you can transport yourself to a sunny island amidst the winter of Dry July. Why not pair it with a refreshing prawn linguine to really set the scene? $15.
Your favourite Gordon's Gin is available in a tasty no-alcohol option. This one delivers the same bold, juniper-led flavours you'd expect. $38.
If you enjoy a hint of savoury in your beverages, this bundle includes NON4 (roast beetroot and sansho) and NON7 (stewed cherry and coffee) for a kick of seasonal spice. $60.
Crafted from ingredients such as citrus juices that are not from concentrate, cherries sourced from Central Otago, ginger grown organically, delicate rose petals, and fair-trade organic cane sugar, these syrups produce refreshing drinks that boast exceptional flavour. $16.95.
Boasting delicious stone fruit aromas of white peach, apple, and fresh strawberries. The apple and stone fruit notes linger on the palate alongside crisp cranberry flavours. $16.99.
Created with nature's powerful ingredients - like Enzogenol, a New Zealand pine bark extract which just so happens to be one of nature's most powerful antioxidants - plus a whole bunch of vitamins, minerals and electrolytes to get you feeling your very best. 12 x 250ml. $49.99.
Basking in passionfruit and tropical aromas with a golden haze appearance, this beer has a light sessionable body and comes in at just 49 calories. 6 x 330ml, $13.99.
With lashings of citrus and grapefruit and a considered malt profile, this non-alc IPA smells and tastes like a 100 per cent crafted, full-flavoured IPA, but with 60 calories. 24 x 375ml, $55.
Captures the essence of a pink gin with a flavour profile of floral with notes of rose, cherry, red berry and blackberry followed by a generous gin-focused finish. $44.99.
A combination of juniper and citrus flavours, gracefully intertwined. The bubbles dance on the palate, creating a luxurious and satisfying sensation. 24 x 250ml, $99.
Initial aromas of wild berries and floral notes, on drinking it's well balanced and quite dry. It's a beautiful pale pink and medium-sized bubbles produce a refreshing mouth feel. $23.
Love this collaboration with Australian homewares label Jones & Co to bring the Cantina Spritz Collection to life. Try Classic Margi Spritz or Coco Margi Spritz. 8 x 300ml, $50.
Premium cold brew coffee and the Ms Sans Sanstini vodka substitute have been blended with realistic liqueur flavours to create this velvety smooth, true-to-taste Espresso Martini. $26.95.
Elegant pale colour with a crisp and ripe apple scent accompanied by a touch of sweetness, it's elegant and dry and as close to the real thing as you'll get. $24.95.
Capital Brewing's Alc-Less is a tropical pacific ale made with natural ingredients. Featuring citrus aromas along with grassy notes, this beer has a refreshing finish. 4 x 375ml $16.95.
This special release Coffee Run stout, brewed with bean queen Kmac at Newcastle's Floozy Coffee, is like a big cup of Jolene in a can. 24 x 330ml. $74.99.
Featuring fine but lively bubbles and a deep ruby red hue, this is a complex mix of dark fruits including native Australian riberry, oranges, vanilla and spice. $19.95.
There's a few options in this range but the pick for me is the pinot grigio, the palate is a burst of citrus underpinned by balanced sweetness and acidity. The rosé is good too. $13.95.
Showcasing an inviting light honey hue, this leads with a soft earthiness and bouquet, featuring light grain cereal, stone fruit and almond to round out every sip. $48.99.
This wine is certified organic, vegan, low calorie and low in sugar. Features vibrant berry fruit complemented by soft tannins, a hint of sweetness and gentle acidity. $19.95.
This has generous notes of dark chocolate, ripe berries and new French oak. It is dry, with no sweetness and has velvety smooth, complex layered tannins. Vegan friendly. $24.95.
A Mexican-style liqueur substitute made specifically for recreating your favourite coffee liqueur mixed drinks and cocktails. Low in sugar and vegan friendly. $39.95.
It has a warm spicy base with citrus top notes that come from distilled lemon and grapefruit peel that together bring an adult tartness and a long bitter finish. $49.95.
Crafted from grapes sourced in South Australia, this boasts soft aromas of dark berries and dried herbs with a light-bodied flavour profile featuring cherry and dark chocolate. $14.95.
A robust full-flavoured white wine with notes of pear and cut apple with hints of bright citrus. Tread Softly plants an Australian native tree for every case sold. $16.95.
An adventurous Caribbean blend of warm spice, vanilla, honey and brown sugar and a hint of oak. Classically paired with dry ginger ale and lime. Enjoy cold. 24 x 250ml $89.95.
From award-winning winemaker Johannes Leitz from the world-famous vineyards of the Rdesheim region in Germany. Shows a dry and long finish. $24.99.
This crisp apple cider is made from 100 per cent New Zealand apples, with a clean and refreshing finish. No added preservatives, just delicious cider. 6 x 330ml $18.95.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.